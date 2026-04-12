LeBron James Questionable April 12 Against Jazz Due To Foot Injury
LeBron James (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Jazz on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Lakers are favored by 15 with a total of 237.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 101-73 win over the Suns on April 10, James tallied 28 points, six rebounds, 12 assists and four steals. James is averaging 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.