LeBron James Questionable April 12 Against Jazz Due To Foot Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 101-73 win over the Suns on April 10, James tallied 28 points, six rebounds, 12 assists and four steals. James is averaging 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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