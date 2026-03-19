Leaky Black Out March 19 Against Pistons Due To Ankle Injury

In his last appearance, a 136-131 loss to the Magic on March 12, Black totaled 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Black is averaging 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

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