Leaky Black DTD For March 17 Against Pistons Due To Ankle Injury
Leaky Black (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Pistons on Tuesday, March 17. As of Tuesday morning, the Pistons are favored by 17.5 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 136-131 loss to the Magic on March 12, Black put up 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Black is averaging 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.