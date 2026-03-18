Lauri Markkanen Out March 18 Against Timberwolves Due To Ankle Injury

Markkanen had 29 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 125-105 loss to the Rockets on Feb. 23. Markkanen is averaging 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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