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Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen

Utah Jazz • #23 PF

Lauri Markkanen Out March 18 Against Timberwolves Due To Ankle Injury

Lauri Markkanen (Ankle) is out for the upcoming contest against the Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Timberwolves are favored by 13.5 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

Markkanen had 29 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 125-105 loss to the Rockets on Feb. 23. Markkanen is averaging 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lauri Markkanen

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