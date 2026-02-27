FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Lauri Markkanen DTD For Feb. 28 Against Pelicans Due To Ankle Injury

Lauri Markkanen (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Pelicans on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Markkanen put up 29 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 125-105 loss to the Rockets on Feb. 23. Markkanen is tops on his team in both points (26.7 per game) and boards (6.9), and averages 2.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

