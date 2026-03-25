Larry Nance Jr. Questionable March 25 Against Heat (Illness)

Nance totaled six points, four rebounds and one assist in his last action, a 138-105 win over the Mavericks on March 13. Nance is averaging 3.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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