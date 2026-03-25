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Larry Nance Jr.
Cleveland Cavaliers

Larry Nance Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers • #22 PF

Larry Nance Jr. Questionable March 25 Against Heat (Illness)

Larry Nance Jr. (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Heat on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 2.5 with a total of 242.5.

What It Means

Nance totaled six points, four rebounds and one assist in his last action, a 138-105 win over the Mavericks on March 13. Nance is averaging 3.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Larry Nance Jr.

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