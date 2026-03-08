Landry Shamet Questionable March 8 Against Lakers Due To Neck Injury
Landry Shamet (Neck) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Lakers on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday morning, the Knicks are favored by 3 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 6, Shamet recorded 10 points and three rebounds in a 142-103 win over the Nuggets. Shamet is averaging 10.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
