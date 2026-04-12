Lachlan Olbrich DTD For April 12 Against Mavericks Due To Foot Injury

In his most recent action, a 127-103 loss to the Magic on April 10, Olbrich tallied six points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Olbrich is averaging 2.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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