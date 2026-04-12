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Lachlan Olbrich
Chicago Bulls

Lachlan Olbrich

Chicago Bulls • #47 C

Lachlan Olbrich DTD For April 12 Against Mavericks Due To Foot Injury

Lachlan Olbrich (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Mavericks on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Mavericks are favored by 6.5 with a total of 245.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 127-103 loss to the Magic on April 10, Olbrich tallied six points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Olbrich is averaging 2.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lachlan Olbrich

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