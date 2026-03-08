FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Bucks • #18 PF

Kyle Kuzma Questionable March 8 Against Magic Due To Spine Injury

Kyle Kuzma (Spine) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Magic on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday afternoon, the Magic are favored by 3.5 with a total of 218.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 113-99 win over the Jazz on March 7, Kuzma had 18 points, two rebounds and five assists. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Kuzma

