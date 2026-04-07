Kyle Kuzma Out April 7 Against Nets Due To Achilles Injury

Last time out on April 5, Kuzma put up four points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks in a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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