Kyle Kuzma Out April 7 Against Nets Due To Achilles Injury
Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) is out for the upcoming contest against the Nets on Tuesday, April 7. As of Monday evening, the Bucks are favored by 1 with a total of 220.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 5, Kuzma put up four points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks in a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.