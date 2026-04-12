Kyle Kuzma Out April 12 Against 76ers Due To Achilles Injury

Kuzma had eight points, one rebound and five assists in his last appearance, a 125-108 win over the Nets on April 10. Kuzma is averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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