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Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Bucks • #18 PF

Kyle Kuzma Out April 12 Against 76ers Due To Achilles Injury

Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) is out for the upcoming contest against the 76ers on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the 76ers are favored by 14.5 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

Kuzma had eight points, one rebound and five assists in his last appearance, a 125-108 win over the Nets on April 10. Kuzma is averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Kuzma

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