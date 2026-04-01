Kyle Kuzma Out April 1 Against Rockets Due To Achilles Injury

In his last game on March 31, Kuzma recorded 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in a 123-99 win over the Mavericks. Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.