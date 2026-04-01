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Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Bucks • #18 PF

Kyle Kuzma Out April 1 Against Rockets Due To Achilles Injury

Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) is out for the upcoming game against the Rockets on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Rockets are favored by 17 with a total of 217.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 31, Kuzma recorded 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in a 123-99 win over the Mavericks. Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Kuzma

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