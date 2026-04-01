Kyle Kuzma Out April 1 Against Rockets Due To Achilles Injury
Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) is out for the upcoming game against the Rockets on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Rockets are favored by 17 with a total of 217.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 31, Kuzma recorded 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in a 123-99 win over the Mavericks. Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.