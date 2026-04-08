Kyle Kuzma DTD For April 8 Against Pistons Due To Achilles Injury

In his last appearance, a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies on April 5, Kuzma put up four points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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