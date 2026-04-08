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Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Bucks • #18 PF

Kyle Kuzma DTD For April 8 Against Pistons Due To Achilles Injury

Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Pistons on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Pistons are favored by 18.5 with a total of 221.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies on April 5, Kuzma put up four points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Kuzma

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