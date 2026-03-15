Kyle Filipowski Out March 15 Against Kings (Rest)

Last time out on March 13, Filipowski posted 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 124-114 loss to the Trail Blazers. Filipowski is tops on his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 10.5 points and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

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