Kyle Filipowski Out March 15 Against Kings (Rest)
Kyle Filipowski (Rest) is out for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Sunday, March 15. As of Sunday morning, the Kings are favored by 2 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 13, Filipowski posted 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 124-114 loss to the Trail Blazers. Filipowski is tops on his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 10.5 points and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.