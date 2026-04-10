Kyle Filipowski Out April 10 Against Grizzlies Due To Back Injury
Kyle Filipowski (Back) is out for the upcoming game against the Grizzlies on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Jazz are favored by 4 with a total of 247.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 7, Filipowski put up nine points, six rebounds and five assists in a 156-137 loss to the Pelicans. Filipowski is tops on his team in rebounding (7.2 per game), and averages 11.4 points and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.