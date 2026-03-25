Kyle Filipowski DTD For March 25 Against Wizards (Illness)
Kyle Filipowski (Illness) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Wizards on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday morning, the Jazz are favored by 4.5 with a total of 240.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 143-127 loss to the Raptors on March 23, Filipowski had six points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Filipowski is tops on his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.5 points and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.