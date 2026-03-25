Kyle Filipowski DTD For March 25 Against Wizards (Illness)

In his last appearance, a 143-127 loss to the Raptors on March 23, Filipowski had six points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Filipowski is tops on his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.5 points and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

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