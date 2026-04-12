Kyle Anderson Out April 12 Against Pelicans Due To Knee Injury

In his most recent game, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10, Anderson put up 17 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Anderson is averaging 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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