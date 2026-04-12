Kyle Anderson Out April 12 Against Pelicans Due To Knee Injury
Kyle Anderson (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Pelicans on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Timberwolves are favored by 6.5 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10, Anderson put up 17 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Anderson is averaging 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.