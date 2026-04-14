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Kyle Anderson
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kyle Anderson

Minnesota Timberwolves • #12 SF

Kyle Anderson DTD For Game 1 Against Nuggets Due To Knee Injury

Kyle Anderson (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Nuggets on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 6 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10, Anderson put up 17 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Anderson averaged 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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