Kyle Anderson DTD For Game 1 Against Nuggets Due To Knee Injury

In his last appearance, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10, Anderson put up 17 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Anderson averaged 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

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