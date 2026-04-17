Kristaps Porziņģis Questionable For NBA Play-In Against Suns Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on April 15, Porzingis recorded 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks in a 126-121 win over the Clippers. Porzingis averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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