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Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors

Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors • #7 C

Kristaps Porziņģis Questionable For NBA Play-In Against Suns Due To Ankle Injury

Kristaps Porzingis (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament contest against the Suns on Friday, April 17. As of Friday afternoon, the Suns are favored by 3.5 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 15, Porzingis recorded 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks in a 126-121 win over the Clippers. Porzingis averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kristaps Porzingis

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