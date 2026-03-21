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Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors

Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors • #7 C

Kristaps Porziņģis DTD For March 21 Against Hawks Due To Back Injury

Kristaps Porzingis (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Hawks on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday morning, the Hawks are favored by 10 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 20, Porzingis recorded five points, three rebounds and two blocks in a 115-101 loss to the Pistons. Porzingis is averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kristaps Porzingis

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