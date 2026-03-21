Kristaps Porziņģis DTD For March 21 Against Hawks Due To Back Injury

Last time out on March 20, Porzingis recorded five points, three rebounds and two blocks in a 115-101 loss to the Pistons. Porzingis is averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

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