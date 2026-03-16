Kristaps Porziņģis DTD For March 16 Against Wizards (Illness)

Porzingis put up 20 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in his last action, a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves on March 13. Porzingis is averaging 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

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