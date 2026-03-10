FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors • #7 C

Kristaps Porziņģis DTD For March 10 Against Bulls (Illness)

Kristaps Porzingis (Illness) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Bulls on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday morning, the Warriors are favored by 6.5 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 7, Porzingis recorded nine points, five rebounds, five assists and one block in a 104-97 loss to the Thunder. Porzingis is averaging 16.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kristaps Porzingis

