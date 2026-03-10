Kristaps Porziņģis DTD For March 10 Against Bulls (Illness)
Kristaps Porzingis (Illness) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Bulls on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday morning, the Warriors are favored by 6.5 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 7, Porzingis recorded nine points, five rebounds, five assists and one block in a 104-97 loss to the Thunder. Porzingis is averaging 16.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.