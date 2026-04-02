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Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors

Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors • #7 C

Kristaps Porziņģis DTD For April 2 Against Cavaliers (Illness)

Kristaps Porzingis (Illness) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Cavaliers on Thursday, April 2. As of Thursday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 10.5 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 29, Porzingis tallied 23 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Porzingis is averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kristaps Porzingis

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