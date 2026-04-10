Kristaps Porziņģis DTD For April 10 Against Kings (Illness)
Kristaps Porzingis (Illness) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Kings on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Warriors are favored by 11.5 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 5, Porzingis recorded nine points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 117-116 loss to the Rockets. Porzingis is averaging 17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.