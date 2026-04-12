Kobe Brown Questionable April 12 Against Pistons Due To Lumbar Injury

Brown put up seven points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent game, a 105-94 loss to the 76ers on April 10. Brown is averaging 5.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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