Kobe Brown Questionable April 12 Against Pistons Due To Lumbar Injury
Kobe Brown (Lumbar) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Pistons on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Pistons are favored by 13 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
Brown put up seven points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent game, a 105-94 loss to the 76ers on April 10. Brown is averaging 5.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.