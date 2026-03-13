Klay Thompson Out March 13 Against Cavaliers (Rest)
Klay Thompson (Rest) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Cavaliers on Friday, March 13. As of Thursday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 12.5 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 10, Thompson put up 21 points, one rebound, one assist and two steals in a 124-112 loss to the Hawks. Thompson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.