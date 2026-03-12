Klay Thompson Out March 12 Against Grizzlies (Rest)

Thompson put up 21 points, one rebound, one assist and two steals in his last appearance, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 10. Thompson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.