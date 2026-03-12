Klay Thompson Out March 12 Against Grizzlies (Rest)
Klay Thompson (Rest) is out for the upcoming game against the Grizzlies on Thursday, March 12. As of Wednesday evening, the Mavericks are favored by 4 with a total of 236.5.
What It Means
Thompson put up 21 points, one rebound, one assist and two steals in his last appearance, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 10. Thompson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.