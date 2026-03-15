Klay Thompson DTD For March 15 Against Cavaliers (Rest)

In his last game on March 13, Thompson recorded six points, two rebounds and one assist in a 138-105 loss to the Cavaliers. Thompson is averaging 11.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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