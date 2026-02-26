Keyonte George Questionable Feb. 26 Against Pelicans Due To Ankle Injury
Keyonte George (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pelicans on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Pelicans are favored by 4.5 with a total of 240.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 120-117 loss to the Magic on Feb. 7, George had five points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. George is averaging 23.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
