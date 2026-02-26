FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Keyonte George
Utah Jazz

Keyonte George

Utah Jazz • #3 SG

Keyonte George Questionable Feb. 26 Against Pelicans Due To Ankle Injury

Keyonte George (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pelicans on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Pelicans are favored by 4.5 with a total of 240.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 120-117 loss to the Magic on Feb. 7, George had five points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. George is averaging 23.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keyonte George

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Utah JazzRecent Utah Jazz Player News

View All Utah Jazz Player News