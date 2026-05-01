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Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter

Detroit Pistons • #27 SG

Kevin Huerter Questionable For Game 6 Against Magic Due To Adductor Injury

Kevin Huerter (Adductor) is questionable for Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Magic on Friday, May 1. As of Friday morning, the Pistons are favored by 3.5 with a total of 209.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 27, Huerter posted one rebound in a 94-88 loss to the Magic. Huerter averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Huerter

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