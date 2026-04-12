Kevin Durant Out April 12 Against Grizzlies (Rest)

Durant put up 33 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves on April 10. Durant paces his squad in points per contest (26.0), and averages 5.5 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

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