Kevin Durant Out April 12 Against Grizzlies (Rest)
Kevin Durant (Rest) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Rockets are favored by 13.5 with a total of 223.5.
What It Means
Durant put up 33 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves on April 10. Durant paces his squad in points per contest (26.0), and averages 5.5 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.