Kevin Durant DTD For Game 1 Against Lakers (Rest)
Kevin Durant (Rest) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Lakers on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Rockets are favored by 5.5 with a total of 206.5.
What It Means
Durant put up 33 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves on April 10. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.