Keon Ellis Out April 12 Against Wizards Due To Knee Injury

In his last game, a 124-102 loss to the Hawks on April 10, Ellis tallied two points and three rebounds. Ellis is averaging 6.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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