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Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers

Keon Ellis

Cleveland Cavaliers • #14 SG

Keon Ellis Out April 12 Against Wizards Due To Knee Injury

Keon Ellis (Knee) is out for the upcoming contest against the Wizards on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 10.5 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 124-102 loss to the Hawks on April 10, Ellis tallied two points and three rebounds. Ellis is averaging 6.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keon Ellis

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