Keon Ellis Out April 12 Against Wizards Due To Knee Injury
Keon Ellis (Knee) is out for the upcoming contest against the Wizards on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 10.5 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 124-102 loss to the Hawks on April 10, Ellis tallied two points and three rebounds. Ellis is averaging 6.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.