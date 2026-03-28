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Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre

Philadelphia 76ers • #9 SF

Kelly Oubre Jr. Questionable March 28 Against Hornets Due To Elbow Injury

Kelly Oubre Jr. (Elbow) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Hornets on Saturday, March 28. As of Friday evening, the Hornets are favored by 6 with a total of 232.5.

What It Means

Oubre tallied 30 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in his last action, a 139-129 win over the Grizzlies on March 10. Oubre is averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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