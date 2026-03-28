Kelly Oubre Jr. Questionable March 28 Against Hornets Due To Elbow Injury

Oubre tallied 30 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in his last action, a 139-129 win over the Grizzlies on March 10. Oubre is averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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