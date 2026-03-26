Keegan Murray Out March 26 Against Magic Due To Ankle Injury
Keegan Murray (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Magic on Thursday, March 26. As of Thursday morning, the Magic are favored by 15.5 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
Murray totaled three points, one rebound and one block in his last game, a 128-97 loss to the Rockets on Feb. 25. Murray is averaging 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.