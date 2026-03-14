Keegan Murray Out March 14 Against Clippers Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent game, a 128-97 loss to the Rockets on Feb. 25, Murray put up three points, one rebound and one block. Murray is averaging 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.