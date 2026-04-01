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Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray

Sacramento Kings • #13 PF

Keegan Murray Out April 1 Against Raptors Due To Ankle Injury

Keegan Murray (Ankle) is out for the upcoming game against the Raptors on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Raptors are favored by 11.5 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 25, Murray posted three points, one rebound and one block in a 128-97 loss to the Rockets. Murray is averaging 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keegan Murray

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