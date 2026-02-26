FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray

Sacramento Kings • #13 PF

Keegan Murray DTD For Feb. 26 Against Mavericks Due To Ankle Injury

Keegan Murray (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Mavericks on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Mavericks are favored by 6.5 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Murray had three points, one rebound and one block in his most recent appearance, a 128-97 loss to the Rockets on Feb. 25. Murray is averaging 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keegan Murray

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Sacramento KingsRecent Sacramento Kings Player News

View All Sacramento Kings Player News