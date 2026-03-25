FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard Questionable March 25 Against Raptors Due To Ankle Injury

Kawhi Leonard (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Raptors on Wednesday, March 25. As of Tuesday evening, the Clippers are favored by 4 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 129-96 win over the Bucks on March 23, Leonard totaled 28 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block. Leonard is tops on his team in points (28.3 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.6). At the other end, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kawhi Leonard

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles ClippersRecent Los Angeles Clippers Player News

View All Los Angeles Clippers Player News