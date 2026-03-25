Kawhi Leonard Questionable March 25 Against Raptors Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game, a 129-96 win over the Bucks on March 23, Leonard totaled 28 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block. Leonard is tops on his team in points (28.3 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.6). At the other end, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

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