Kawhi Leonard Questionable March 25 Against Raptors Due To Ankle Injury
Kawhi Leonard (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Raptors on Wednesday, March 25. As of Tuesday evening, the Clippers are favored by 4 with a total of 224.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 129-96 win over the Bucks on March 23, Leonard totaled 28 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block. Leonard is tops on his team in points (28.3 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.6). At the other end, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.