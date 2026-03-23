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Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard Questionable March 23 Against Bucks Due To Ankle Injury

Kawhi Leonard (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Monday, March 23. As of Monday morning, the Clippers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 223.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 138-131 win over the Mavericks on March 21, Leonard tallied 34 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. Leonard is tops on his team in points (28.3 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.7). At the other end, he delivers 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kawhi Leonard

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