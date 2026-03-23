Kawhi Leonard Questionable March 23 Against Bucks Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 138-131 win over the Mavericks on March 21, Leonard tallied 34 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. Leonard is tops on his team in points (28.3 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.7). At the other end, he delivers 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

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