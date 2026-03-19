Kawhi Leonard Questionable March 19 Against Pelicans Due To Ankle Injury
Kawhi Leonard (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Pelicans on Thursday, March 19. As of Thursday afternoon, the Pelicans are favored by 2.5 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
Leonard totaled 25 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals in his last appearance, a 124-109 loss to the Pelicans on March 18. Leonard leads his team in points (28.2 per game), boards (6.4) and assists (3.6). Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.