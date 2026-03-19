Kawhi Leonard Questionable March 19 Against Pelicans Due To Ankle Injury

Leonard totaled 25 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals in his last appearance, a 124-109 loss to the Pelicans on March 18. Leonard leads his team in points (28.2 per game), boards (6.4) and assists (3.6). Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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