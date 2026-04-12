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Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard Questionable April 12 Against Warriors Due To Ankle Injury

Kawhi Leonard (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Warriors on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Clippers are favored by 6.5 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 116-97 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 10, Leonard totaled 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal. Leonard leads his squad in points (27.9 per game), boards (6.4) and assists (3.6). Defensively, he puts up 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kawhi Leonard

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