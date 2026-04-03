Karlo Matković DTD For April 3 Against Kings Due To Back Injury
Karlo Matkovic (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Kings on Friday, April 3. As of Friday morning, the Pelicans are favored by 5 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 29, Matkovic put up two points, three rebounds and one block in a 134-102 loss to the Rockets. Matkovic is averaging 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.