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Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable March 20 Against Nets (Personal)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Personal) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Nets on Friday, March 20. As of Friday morning, the Knicks are favored by 17.5 with a total of 214.5.

What It Means

Towns totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in his most recent game, a 136-110 win over the Pacers on March 17. Towns is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.8 per game), and averages 20.0 points and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns

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