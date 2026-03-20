Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable March 20 Against Nets (Personal)

Towns totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in his most recent game, a 136-110 win over the Pacers on March 17. Towns is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.8 per game), and averages 20.0 points and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

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