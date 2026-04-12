Karl-Anthony Towns Out April 12 Against Hornets Due To Elbow Injury

In his last game on April 10, Towns posted 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 112-95 win over the Raptors. Towns leads his squad in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.1 points and 3.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

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