Karl-Anthony Towns Out April 12 Against Hornets Due To Elbow Injury
Karl-Anthony Towns (Elbow) is out for the upcoming game against the Hornets on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Hornets are favored by 13 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 10, Towns posted 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 112-95 win over the Raptors. Towns leads his squad in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.1 points and 3.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.