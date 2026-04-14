Karl-Anthony Towns DTD For Game 1 Against Hawks Due To Elbow Injury

Towns put up 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his last action, a 112-95 win over the Raptors on April 10. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

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