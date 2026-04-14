Karl-Anthony Towns DTD For Game 1 Against Hawks Due To Elbow Injury
Karl-Anthony Towns (Elbow) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Hawks on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Knicks are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
Towns put up 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his last action, a 112-95 win over the Raptors on April 10. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
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