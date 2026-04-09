Justin Champagnie Questionable April 9 Against Bulls Due To Undisclosed Injury

In his last action, a 129-98 loss to the Bulls on April 7, Champagnie totaled five points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks. Champagnie leads his squad in rebounding (5.5 per game), and averages 8.6 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

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