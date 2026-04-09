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Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards

Justin Champagnie

Washington Wizards • #9 SF

Justin Champagnie Questionable April 9 Against Bulls Due To Undisclosed Injury

Justin Champagnie (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Bulls on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday morning, the Bulls are favored by 6 with a total of 247.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 129-98 loss to the Bulls on April 7, Champagnie totaled five points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks. Champagnie leads his squad in rebounding (5.5 per game), and averages 8.6 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Champagnie

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