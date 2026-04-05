Justin Champagnie Questionable April 5 Against Nets Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on April 4, Champagnie put up 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 152-136 loss to the Heat. Champagnie paces his team in rebounding (5.5 per game), and averages 8.6 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

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