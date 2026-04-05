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Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards

Justin Champagnie

Washington Wizards • #9 SF

Justin Champagnie Questionable April 5 Against Nets Due To Knee Injury

Justin Champagnie (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Nets on Sunday, April 5. As of Sunday morning, the Nets are favored by 3.5 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 4, Champagnie put up 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 152-136 loss to the Heat. Champagnie paces his team in rebounding (5.5 per game), and averages 8.6 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Champagnie

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