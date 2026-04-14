Julius Randle DTD For Game 1 Against Nuggets Due To Hand Injury
Julius Randle (Hand) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Nuggets on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 6 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 7, Randle posted 19 points, two rebounds and four assists in a 124-104 win over the Pacers. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
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