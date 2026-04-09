FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Josh Minott
Brooklyn Nets

Josh Minott

Brooklyn Nets SF

Josh Minott Out April 9 Against Pacers Due To Achilles Injury

Josh Minott (Achilles) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pacers on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday morning, the Pacers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Minott recorded 15 points, one rebound, one assist, two steals and three blocks in a 121-115 win over the Wizards. Minott is averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Minott

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Brooklyn NetsRecent Brooklyn Nets Player News

View All Brooklyn Nets Player News