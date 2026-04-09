Josh Minott Out April 9 Against Pacers Due To Achilles Injury
Josh Minott (Achilles) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pacers on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday morning, the Pacers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 224.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 5, Minott recorded 15 points, one rebound, one assist, two steals and three blocks in a 121-115 win over the Wizards. Minott is averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.